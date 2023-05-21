Citigroup Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166,411 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Exelixis worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.79 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

