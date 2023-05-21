Citigroup Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,761,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,932,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,791,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

