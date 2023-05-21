Citigroup Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 3,677.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Akero Therapeutics worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,976.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,241,500. Company insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of -0.94. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

