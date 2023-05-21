Citigroup Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after buying an additional 766,012 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

