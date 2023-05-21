Citigroup Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP opened at $32.50 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

