Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after buying an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,877,000 after purchasing an additional 481,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

