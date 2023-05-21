Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after buying an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,552,000 after buying an additional 125,113 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,701,000 after buying an additional 439,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $126,442.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,669.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,461 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

