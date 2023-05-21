Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,810 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,885,000 after buying an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,944,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,891,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

