Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,881 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,615,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

