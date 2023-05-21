Citigroup Inc. Acquires 28,194 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

