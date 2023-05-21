Citigroup Inc. Acquires 16,052 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 155,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

