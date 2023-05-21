Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chemed were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $538.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

