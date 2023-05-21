BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 220.8% in the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 401,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 110.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

