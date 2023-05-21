Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 306.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,852 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Bio-Techne worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Shares of TECH opened at $83.88 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

