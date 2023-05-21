Aviva PLC Takes Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Atrion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $554.40 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $534.99 and a 52-week high of $705.74. The stock has a market cap of $975.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $613.02 and its 200 day moving average is $620.10.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

