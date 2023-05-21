Aviva PLC Sells 31,320 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,996,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after buying an additional 61,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 108,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 872,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Stories

