Aviva PLC Sells 16,328 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Articles

