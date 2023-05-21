Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of USANA Health Sciences worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $801,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other USANA Health Sciences news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $801,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $180,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,869 shares of company stock worth $2,406,196 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $76.58.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

