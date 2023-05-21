Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 416.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,966,000 after buying an additional 218,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after buying an additional 206,326 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 104.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 276,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,358,000 after purchasing an additional 141,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $182.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.31. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

