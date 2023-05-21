Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

Qualys Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity at Qualys

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.15.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

