Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $150,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,489 shares of company stock valued at $13,934,528. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

