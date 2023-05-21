Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atmos Energy worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

