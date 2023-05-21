Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,833 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.