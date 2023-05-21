Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,254 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.74% of Allakos worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 184.0% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 3,984,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth about $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth about $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth about $25,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 85.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $424.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

