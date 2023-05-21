108,470 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Chord Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,711,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,145,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,998,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,387,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.