Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Veradigm worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

