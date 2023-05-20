VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 481.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

BIZD opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $579.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

