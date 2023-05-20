Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $105,000 in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nevro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Nevro by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVRO opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $967.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2,702.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

