UBS Group AG Sells 121,492 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,492 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $19,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

