UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

