UBS Group AG Has $18.98 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

