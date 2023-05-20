UBS Group AG Has $18.40 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $198.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

