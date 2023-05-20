UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 208,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.08% of NuStar Energy worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.85. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

