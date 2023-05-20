UBS Group AG Buys 159,849 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of LKQ worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 1.6 %

LKQ opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

