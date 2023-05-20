UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.69% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 185,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

