UBS Group AG Acquires 148,779 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,779 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Trimble worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 30.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,950,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Trimble by 91.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 402,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 492.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

