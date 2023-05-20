TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $19,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock worth $22,944,820. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $822.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $831.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $695.93.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

