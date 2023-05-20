Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after buying an additional 174,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $334.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.33 and a 200-day moving average of $334.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

