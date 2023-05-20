Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on NBTB. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

Get Rating

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Stories

