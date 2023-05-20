Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,066 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cummins were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $216.68 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average is $239.88. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

