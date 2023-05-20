Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 646 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Frontdoor worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 19.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.88.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

