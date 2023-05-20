Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,268 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after buying an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,591,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 84,084 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,489,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 75,713 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,906,000 after purchasing an additional 114,309 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

