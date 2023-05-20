Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 24,544 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,544 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ITT were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ITT by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,550,000 after buying an additional 141,083 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ITT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,610,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in ITT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,385,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,383,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.