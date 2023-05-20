Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 232 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

