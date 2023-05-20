Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,908 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Strategic Education worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ STRA opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.