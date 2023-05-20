Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,500 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 69,655 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 241,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,539,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 191,412 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

