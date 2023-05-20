Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,500 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 69,655 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 241,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,539,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 191,412 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.