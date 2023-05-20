Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VNOM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

