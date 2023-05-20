Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.56 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.