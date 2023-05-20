Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Yelp worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,274 shares of company stock valued at $765,757 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

NYSE YELP opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.