Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

